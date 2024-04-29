GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito refuses to blame players for Zamalek defeat

Published on: 29 April 2024
Dreams FC coach Karim Zito refuses to blame players for Zamalek defeat

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has declined to attribute his team's semi-final defeat against Zamalek to his players, despite their 3-0 loss in the second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Ghanaian side's journey in the CAF Confederation Cup came to an end as Zamalek secured a convincing victory, marking the conclusion of their impressive debut campaign in the competition.

Expressing pride in his players, Zito stated, "Today I am proud of our players and I cannot blame them because we know what we were able to achieve."

However, Zito acknowledged his team's shortcomings, particularly in the final third of the pitch against the Egyptian giants. "We lacked creating opportunities, then they were able to score goals and scored due to a lack of our concentration," he lamented.

Despite the disappointment of the home defeat, Zito views the team's journey as a valuable learning experience that will contribute to their growth in the future.

In the second leg match, Zamalek's Hamza Mathlouthi opened the scoring early, with subsequent goals from Samson Akinyoola and Mustafa Shalaby sealing the victory for the visitors.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more