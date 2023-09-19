Dreams FC coach Karim Zito reveals target for Ghana Premier League season

Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito says the team has set a target of winning its first five games in the Ghana Premier League this season.

The Still Believe club begin their league campaign at home to newcomers Nations FC on Wednesday.

Dreams FC had their game postponed last weekend due to their engagement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions hold a 2-1 lead in the first leg encounter against Sierra Leone side FC Kallon.

Speaking ahead of the league game against Nations FC, Karim Zito revealed the target set by the team.

"We have set a target of winning our first five games in the league this season". he said on Happy FM.

" Our plan is to ensure the Theatre of Dreams become a fortress and no team will pick a point over here".

"We are going to ensure no team picks a point or win at Dawu this season", he added.

The league game on Wednesday will help Dreams FC to prepare ahead of their second leg encounter against FC Kallon later this weekend.