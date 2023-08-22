Dreams FC coach Karim Zito satisfied with hard-fought draw in Guinea

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has expressed his contentment following his team's hard-fought draw against Guinean side Milo FC de Kankan in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Dreams, making their continental debut, were unfazed by the occasion, frustrating Milo in Guinea with a 1-1 draw that puts them as favourites for the second leg of the preliminary round tie.

Dreams FC took an early lead, with Gael Aholou finding the net in the 21st minute. However, their advantage was nullified in the final 10 minutes of the game.

In a post-match press conference, Zito revealed his satisfaction and mentioned that he had anticipated a tough challenge from their opponents, given Guinea's history in football.

He remarked, "I told you it won't be an easy game cos Guinea is also a country known for good football, so I was expecting a tougher opposition. Before I came into the game, my objective was either to win or at least draw, so I'm very happy I was able to achieve the target, so I'm ok."

Zito further explained the tactical approach, stating, "It was a strategy because the way the game was moving, you will get a problem if you open up, so I had to play tactically to stop them from getting what they wanted."

The Dreams FC team returned to Ghana on Sunday and are now preparing for the return encounter on August 27 at the Accra Sports Stadium.