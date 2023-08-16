Dreams FC coach Karim Zito satisfied with players' performance against Heart of Lions

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed his satisfaction with the team following their 3-0 win over Heart of Lions in a friendly match on Tuesday.

As part of their preparation for their trip to Guinea for their CAF Confederation Cup match against Milo FC, the Ghana FA Cup champions took on the promoted team in a friendly match. They demonstrated a good performance by defeating the Kpando-based team with ease.

After the game against Heart of Lions, Zito spoke with Kessben FM and stated his delight with the team's preparations thus far for their Confederation Cup opener against Milo FC.

“It’s our last preparatory game (Heart of Lions). We have a day to recover and take off on Thursday. At the moment, I will say everything is fine. We will depart to Guinea on Thursday morning”

“The performance of my players is not bad, they played to instruction against Heart of Lions. The players were wasteful when we played the Black Galaxies but today, they took their chances against Lions and that is a good thing for us. I saw an improved team against Heart of Lions, creativity and conversion rate was good, so I’m okay” he said.

After winning the FA Cup last season, the Still Believe boys are prepared for their first African campaign.

On Saturday, August 19, Milo FC will host Dreams FC before the rematch at the Accra Sports Stadium the following week.