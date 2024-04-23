 Dreams FC coach Karim Zito says he will change game plan against Zamalek in Kumasi

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito is gearing up to tweak his team's strategy for their upcoming clash against Zamalek SC in Kumasi following their impressive performance in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final.

Despite being newcomers to the competition, Dreams FC managed to stun Zamalek with a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, leaving their opponents surprised by their resilience.

Zito emphasized how their unexpected display caught Zamalek off guard, considering Dreams FC's relatively modest position in the league.

"They were surprised by our performance levels. When you look at our position in the league, it will give you a different impression of Dreams. They saw us as small boys but before they realized, they had to push and push but could not get it (the results)," Zito told Joy Sports upon their return.

Eyeing the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Zito disclosed plans to modify their approach from the first leg.

"I will change the pattern (of play) anyway. We will not sit back (like we did in the first leg) because a 1-0 scoreline may not be ideal. We will both have chances but the advantage we have is that we are playing at home and they won’t have the 12th man behind them in Kumasi," he asserted confidently.

The return leg is scheduled for Sunday, April 28, at the Baba Yara Stadium, with kick-off set for 16:00 GMT.

Having already achieved the feat of becoming the fusrt Ghanaian clu b to reach this stage of the competition in 20 years, they are eager to go all the way to claim the jackpot.