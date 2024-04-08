Dreams FC coach Karim Zito stands by decision not to apply for Black Stars position

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has reaffirmed his decision not to apply for the Black Stars coaching position, expressing no regrets following his team's success in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Following Dreams FC's qualification for the semi-finals of the tournament, Zito addressed questions about his decision, stating, "Regret no because every decision you take in your life is your destiny so I stand by it."

He clarified that his choice was not due to a lack of capability but rather the intense scrutiny and criticism surrounding the role at the time.

"I want you to also know that not that I can't do the job but it is because of what you said the talking that time the heat was there let's be factual. and I go and add mine to it there will be chaos," he added.

The Black Stars coaching position became vacant after the dismissal of Chris Hughton following the team's poor performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Otto Addo was eventually appointed as the new head coach.

Despite over 500 applications for the role, Zito opted to focus on his current role with Dreams FC. The team's next challenge in the CAF Confederations Cup remains his primary focus, as they aim for further success in the competition.

Otto Addo was given the nod to take charge of the team on a three-year contract.

The next assignment for the Black Stars will be against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

He has already supervised two friendly games in which he failed to secure a win. Ghana lost 2-1 to Nigeria and played to a 2-2 draw against Uganda.