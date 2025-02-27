Dreams FC coach Karim Zito suggests temporal solution to hooliganism ahead of Premier League resumption

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito is advocating for a selected venues to honour Ghana Premier League matches as a temporal measure to curb hooliganism.

His comment comes on the back of recent violent incident in Nsoatre, where a devoted Asante Kotoko fans (Nana Pooley) tragically lost his life, leading to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League.

On Wednesday morning, the Ghana Football Association announced the Premier League will resume on March 6, 2025.

The resumption of the Ghanaian top-flight is subject to the safety and security assurance inspection of all venues currently being undertaken by the Ghana FA and the Ministry for Sports and Recreation.

“For the mean time, we have to select some stadia for Ghana Premier League games. It will be very difficult for fans to intimidate referees at stadia like Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara, Cape Coast, and Tamale. No matter where your team is, you can play your home game at anywhere. This will serve as a lesson to all of us’

“We (coaches) are victims. We suffer from the fans always. You will go to a certain venue and you will see fans throwing stones and other objects at us. There are certain towns and regions in the country I don’t want us to play there” he said.

Dreams FC currently sit 15th on the Ghana Premier League standings after 19 matches into the campaign, accumulating just 20 points.