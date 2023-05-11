Dreams FC coach Karim Zito takes Skyy FC seriously ahead of FA Cup semi-final clash

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito is not ready to underrate their opponents in the semifinals of the FA Cup, Skyy FC as they clash on Saturday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The Still Believe lads will engage the Division One side in the semifinals after narrowly beating Legon Cities after extra time in the quarterfinals.

Skyy FC on the other hand were also winners over fellow lower-tier side Ebusua Dwarfs with a 1-0 win in April.

Ahead of the game, Karim Zito has indicated that he is much aware of the prowess of his opponents and would not underestimate them.

“Before reaching the semifinals, we played Asekem FC and Liberty Professionals which are a very good side. So, the intensity and the approach we used against those two teams won’t be different,” he said.

“We don’t see Skyy FC as a Division One team. Sometimes, many of the Premier League players move to those teams for playing time which helps them a lot. We didn’t reach here because we are Dreams FC or Skyy FC, we played with so many teams before reaching this stage.”

“It tells you the FA Cup is not an easy competition. We are working towards the game and we will go into the game with all seriousness.”

The match kicks off at 3 pm local time.