Dreams FC coach Karim Zito targets victory against Rivers United in CAF Confederation Cup

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito, is determined to guide his team to victory as they face Nigerian side Rivers United in the CAF Confederation Cup this weekend.

The upcoming match will be the second group game, and Zito is eager for a swift return to winning ways after a 2-0 defeat to Club Africain in the opening group game.

Expressing his confidence in the team, Zito stated, "I am proud of the boys; we are going to work hard on our next game, which is against Rivers United. Surely, we will bounce back to winning ways."

In their previous encounter, Dreams FC faced a 2-0 defeat against Club Africain at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Radès. Despite the setback, Zito remains positive about the team's ability to secure a victory in the upcoming match against Rivers United.

The Still Believe lads will host Rivers United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, and Zito is focused on preparing the team for a strong performance to secure a crucial win in the CAF Confederations Cup.