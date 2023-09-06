Dreams FC coach Karim Zito unperturbed by striker Ali Huzaif's departure

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed his lack of concern over the departure of striker Ali Huzaif.

The 25-year-old forward recently signed with Premier League club Bibiani Gold Stars for the new season.

Speaking to Radio Gold Sports, Zito explained that he had anticipated Huzaif's departure and had not factored him into his team's preparations.

Despite wishing to keep the talented striker, Zito acknowledged that players have their own decisions to make.

"I saw it from the beginning that he will leave, so as I was preparing my team, I wasn’t preparing with him because I know he will leave," Zito stated.

He also noted that Huzaif's absence from the squad in a recent match did not significantly affect the team's performance.

While Huzaif played a crucial role in helping Dreams FC win their first Ghana FA Cup title last season, Zito appears to be confident in his team's ability to adapt and continue their progress, even without the striker.