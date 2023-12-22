Dreams FC coach Karim Zito urges Black Stars players to prioritise national commitment for AFCON 2023 Success

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has issued a rallying call to the current Black Stars players, urging them to dedicate themselves fully to the national team's cause ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast next year.

Despite excelling at the club level and boasting an array of talents, Ghana has faced criticism for its underwhelming performance on the international stage.

Zito expressed his concerns and stressed the importance of players making sacrifices for the nation, emphasising the need for them to repay the country for providing the platform for their successful club careers.

Z"Our players have been performing at the club level but struggle with the national team. I will urge the players to sacrifice for themselves for the nation. As footballers, once in your life, you will need Ghana to excel. The country gave them a platform to attain greater heights in their career.

"So, I think it’s about time players show commitment and sacrifice for the country. The player has to repay the country so we can stand tall among other African countries."

The coach called on players to exhibit the same level of dedication for the national team as they do for their respective clubs, emphasizing that commitment is crucial for success in the upcoming 2023 AFCON.

"They ought to work as hard as they do for their various clubs. If one watches the performance they exhibit at club level and compares it to the one they show in the Black Stars, you might think they are here on holiday," he added.

Ghana, placed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, are gearing up for the tournament, set to commence on Saturday, January 13, and run through to February 11, 2024. The Black Stars, eyeing their fifth continental trophy, haven't secured an AFCON title since their last victory in 1982.