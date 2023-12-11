Dreams FC coach Karim Zito: Victory over Academica do Lobito is just a stepping stone

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has described his team's victory over Academica do Lobito in the CAF Confederation Cup as a significant step towards their ultimate goal.

The Ghana FA Cup champions secured a thrilling 3-2 away win over their Angolan opponents on Sunday, with goals from Abdul Aziz Issah, John Antwi, and Gael Aholou Avocevou.

Zito expressed his pride in his players' performance, citing their determination, skill, and teamwork as key factors in their success.

Despite facing a tough opponent, Dreams FC remained focused and executed their game plan effectively, according to their coach.

"First of all, I want to say how incredibly proud I am of my boys. They showed immense determination, skills and teamwork throughout the game," Zito said.

"We faced a tough opponent tonight, but we never lost our focus. We stuck to our game plan and executed it flawlessly."

"This victory tonight is just a stepping stone towards our ultimate goal. We will continue to work hard, improve and strive for even greater success” he added.

While acknowledging the importance of the victory, Zito emphasized that it is only a stepping stone towards their ultimate objective in the competition. He stressed the need for continued hard work and improvement to achieve even greater success.

With six points from three games, Dreams FC are now level with Tunisian side Club Africain and Rivers United in the Group B standings.