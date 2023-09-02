Dreams FC coach Karim Zito views Medeama match as crucial preparation for CAF Confederation Cup

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito is gearing up for their Champion of Champions showdown against Medeama SC as crucial preparation for their next CAF Confederation Cup fixture.

The FA Cup champions are set to face off against the Ghana Premier League champions at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, as curtain raiser for the upcoming season.

Dreams FC recently secured a spot in the second round of the preliminary games of the CAF Confederations Cup, where they will face Sierra Leone's Kallon FC.

Zito highlighted the importance of the Super Cup clash, particularly for players who are new to the Confederation Cup experience.

He stated, "A lot of experience for both of us because our players who have never been to or have never played Confederation Cup before in Africa."

He emphasised that the team is fully aware of the significance of advancing to the next stage of the competition.

Zito revealed his dual purpose for the Super Cup match: first, to enhance the team's preparation for the upcoming Confederation Cup stage, and second, to secure a victory in the Super Cup and add another trophy to their collection. He concluded, "So it is a match of importance for us."