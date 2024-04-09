Dreams FC coach Karim Zito voices concerns over hectic fixtures due to CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed apprehension regarding his team's packed schedule following their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.

The reigning FA Cup champions exhibited resilience to secure a semifinal berth after a hard-fought draw with Stade Malien in Kumasi, complemented by a crucial 2-1 victory in Bamako.

Speaking after the match, Zito acknowledged the challenges posed by juggling league fixtures alongside Confederation Cup commitments, especially considering the absence of key players due to various reasons.

"I played four games without my starting six players, so it will affect me at all costs. I know it will affect me. And if you look at the traveling too, immediately I arrived and I went to Samartex the following Wednesday, and I came to Kumasi to play," Zito explained in an interview with Happy Sports, as monitored by Footballghana.com.

"The Sunday I went to Medeama to play before I traveled to Mali, so when we arrived too, I played and I had to go to Berekum and after Berekum come back to Kotoko. Imagine. It is not easy for these young boys," he added, highlighting the demanding nature of their recent fixtures.

Despite the daunting schedule, Dreams FC will now shift their focus to the semifinal clash against Egyptian giants Zamalek. The first leg is scheduled to take place in Egypt on April 21, 2024, with the return leg slated for April 28, 2024, in Kumasi.

Zito remains hopeful that his team can continue defying the odds and advance to the final, demonstrating resilience and determination despite the challenges posed by their congested calendar.