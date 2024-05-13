Dreams FC coach Karim Zito vows to secure Premier League survival amidst exhaustion

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has affirmed his team's commitment to battling for their Ghana Premier League status amidst exhaustion from a grueling season of multiple competitions.

Following their exit from the MTN FA Cup semi-finals, Zito expressed his determination to prioritise the team's well-being by granting them a much-needed break.

In a post-match interview after Dreams FC's 2-1 defeat to Bofoakwa Tano, Zito acknowledged the toll that competing in three competitions had taken on his players. Their recent loss compounded earlier disappointment, as Dreams FC fell short against Egyptian side SC Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup, ending their maiden journey in the tournament.

Zito emphasised the urgency of maintaining the team's energy levels, stating, "My boys have had enough for the year. Seriously, they’ve had enough." He outlined his plan to focus on securing their place in the Ghana Premier League before affording the players a significant rest period to prevent physical and mental burnout.

Currently, Dreams FC find themselves in the relegation zone, with four outstanding matches in their league campaign after they participated in the Confederation Cup.

Zito remains resolute in his determination to steer the team to safety and secure their position in the top flight for the upcoming season.

As Dreams FC regroup and refocuses on league survival, Zito's leadership will be crucial in guiding the team through the remaining fixtures and ensuring their sustained competitiveness in Ghanaian football.