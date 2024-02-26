Dreams FC coach reveals objective for Confederations Cup clash with Rivers United

Dreams FC Coach Abdul Karim Zito is optimistic about his team's chances as they gear up for the final group game against Rivers United in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Still Believe lads, who recently secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Tunisian giants Club Africain, are currently leading Group C and are on the brink of advancing to the quarterfinals.

In a post-match statement following their win over Club Africain, Zito outlined the team's objective for the upcoming clash with Rivers United, scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 2024.

The Ghana FA Cup champions are determined to secure either a win or a draw to solidify their position in the competition.

Zito highlighted the importance of their recent victory, stating, "We had one option that was to win against Club Africain. Now, we have two options going into Rivers United’s game, either to draw or to win, so I am going for one of them."

The game against Club Africain was tightly contested until Godfred Atuahene netted the decisive goal in the 50th minute, assisted by the emerging talent Abdul Aziz Issah.

With Dreams FC currently sitting at the top of Group C with 12 points, they hold a crucial advantage over Club Africain and Rivers United, who are both tied at 9 points each.

To secure their spot in the next stage of the competition, Dreams FC need to avoid defeat in their upcoming encounter with Rivers United. The team is focused and determined to continue their impressive run in the CAF Confederations Cup.