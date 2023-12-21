Dreams FC coach reveals winning strategy against Angolan club in Kumasi

Dreams FC Coach Karim Zito has revealed that his team's strategy of playing safely and attacking effectively helped them secure a convincing 4-0 victory over Angolan side Academica do Lobito in the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday in Kumasi.

Speaking after the game, Zito stated that he had instructed his players to focus on defensive solidity and wait for opportunities to counter-attack, which ultimately proved successful.

Zito noted that his team's first goal, scored by Agyenim Boateng in the 35th minute, was a result of their patient approach, while their second goal was an own goal that came from a mistake by the opposing team.

Teenage sensation Abdul Aziz Issah stole the show with a spectacular goal from midfield, before setting up his team's fourth goal.

Despite their dominant performance, Zito expressed satisfaction with his team's display, citing moments of complacency that crept into their game towards the end. However, he was pleased that his team managed to overcome these lapses and secure a crucial victory.

"I told you [journalist] that we will play safe in defence and I also promised you that I am working on that since it wasn't a welcoming goal it was a mistake goal from my boys I think we all saw it," he said after the game.

"Getting to the later part I saw some complacency and I have to stand and fight against that I am very happy that at the end of the day, we have progressed," he added.

With this impressive win, Dreams FC have moved up to joint top spot alongside Tunisia's Club Africain, while Nigeria's Rivers United and Academica do Lobito have been eliminated from the competition following four straight losses.