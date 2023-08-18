Dreams FC coach Zito banks on seasoned Striker Antwi for CAF Confederation Cup clash in Guinea

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito, is placing his trust in the seasoned striker John Antwi as they gear up to face Milo FC de Kankan in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions arrived in Guinea on Thursday night, well-prepared for the impending first-leg encounter scheduled for Saturday.

In a recent friendly match against Heart of Lions, Dreams FC secured a convincing 3-0 victory, with Antwi showcasing his prowess by netting a brace.

Antwi's return to the club has been marked by his impressive performances, particularly in the Arab world, where he achieved the title of the top-scoring foreign player in the history of the Egyptian league.

Zito expressed his confidence in Antwi's ability to contribute significantly to the team, leveraging his extensive experience in African football.

Zito remarked, "What excites me is, he was my boy before he left for greener pastures so adjusting to the team isn't difficult because he already knows me. He knows the demands I want from players. Truth be told, we are now relying more on his experience. In fact, he told us point blank that his experience will help the team."