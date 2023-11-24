Dreams FC complete first training in Tunisia ahead of CAF Confederation Cup showdown

Dreams FC had their first training session in Tunisia on Thursday evening, gearing up for their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup match against Club Africain.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito oversaw the session, which exuded a positive atmosphere as the team explored various tactics in preparation for Sunday’s clash at Stade Olympique de RADES.

They are expected to train again on Friday and Saturday.

Despite being relatively new to the continental competition, Dreams FC aspire to cause an upset against the formidable Tunisian side.

However, achieving success in this endeavour will require the team to deliver their best performance to date. Club Africain boast a strong home record and will have the support of their fans at the imposing 60,000-capacity venue.

The prospect of playing on unfamiliar turf could be intimidating for Dreams FC, who had not previously competed outside of Ghana until this year.

Dreams FC earned their qualification for their maiden CAF interclub competition after clinching victory in last season's FA Cup, marking their first major trophy since the club's inception 14 years ago.

They progressed to the current stage by defeating Milo FC de Kankan of Guinea and Kallon FC in the preliminary rounds. As they strive to make history, Dreams FC acknowledge the formidable challenge that lies ahead.

They find themselves in a competitive group, facing Nigeria’s Rivers United and Academica do Lobito of Angola. The upcoming matches in the CAF Confederation Cup will test Dreams FC's mettle as they seek to leave a lasting mark on the continental stage.