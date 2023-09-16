Dreams FC confident of advancing in CAF Confederation Cup despite logistics challenges

Dreams FC General Manager, Ameenu Shardow, remains optimistic about his team's chances of advancing to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup despite facing logistical challenges.

In the first leg of the second round of preliminary games, the Ghana Premier League side secured a 2-1 victory over Sierra Leone's FC Kallon at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

Veteran forward John Antwi sealed the victory for Dreams FC with a penalty goal after FC Kallon drew level just before halftime. The opening goal of the game was scored by Dreams' Godfred Atuahene in the 11th minute.

When discussing the possibility of playing the second leg outside Sierra Leone due to logistical complications on Kallon's end, Shardow expressed his team's determination to achieve the necessary results for qualification. He emphasized their focus on the task at hand and the belief that they can secure victory in the return fixture.

"We don't want to make any complaints over it (logistics challenge); we are very focused," Shardow told Citi Sports. "Like I said, the job is not done. We wish we could have scored more goals to make it (the win) even more comfortable, but then I think we are good enough to go for the return fixture and get the job done."