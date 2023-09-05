GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 05 September 2023
Dreams FC confirm departure of Ali Huzaif to Bibiani Goldstars

 

Dreams FC have announced the departure of striker Ali Huzaif. 

The striker joins Bibiani Goldstars ahead of the new season after an outstanding spell with the 'Still Believe' lads.

Huzaif helped Dreams FC win the FA Cup last season and has been an important player for the club during his time in Dawu.

"Ali Huziaf has completed a permanent move to Bibiani Gold Stars. Goodbye, but the memories will forever remain on the field," wrote the club on Twitter, confirming his exit.

The strong forward joins Prince Kwabena Owusu and Abednego Tetteh as Goldstars attackers for the new campaign.

The prolific scorer is expected to play an important role at the club in the upcoming campaign.

 

