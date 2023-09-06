Dreams FC confirm permanent signing of winger Enoch Abuu

Dreams FC have announced the permanent signing of winger Enoch Abuu from Bofoakwa Tano FC.

Abuu has committed to a contract with Dreams FC until 2026 after successfully completing a mandatory medical examination earlier this week.

In a statement, Dreams FC expressed their satisfaction with the acquisition, saying, "We are pleased to confirm the signing of Enoch Abuu on a permanent deal from Bofoakwa Tano. Enoch has committed his future to the club until 2026 after passing his medicals earlier this week."

Abuu emerged as a top priority for Dreams FC during the transfer window due to his outstanding performances with Bofoakwa Tano FC in the previous season. His remarkable contributions played a pivotal role in Bofoakwa Tano's triumphant return to the elite division, ending a 16-year absence.

Abuu has already joined his new teammates in preparation for the CAF Confederation Cup second round, where Dreams FC will face Kallon FC from Sierra Leone.