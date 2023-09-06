GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Dreams FC confirm permanent signing of winger Enoch Abuu

Published on: 06 September 2023
Dreams FC confirm permanent signing of winger Enoch Abuu

Dreams FC have announced the permanent signing of winger Enoch Abuu from Bofoakwa Tano FC.

Abuu has committed to a contract with Dreams FC until 2026 after successfully completing a mandatory medical examination earlier this week.

In a statement, Dreams FC expressed their satisfaction with the acquisition, saying, "We are pleased to confirm the signing of Enoch Abuu on a permanent deal from Bofoakwa Tano. Enoch has committed his future to the club until 2026 after passing his medicals earlier this week."

Abuu emerged as a top priority for Dreams FC during the transfer window due to his outstanding performances with Bofoakwa Tano FC in the previous season. His remarkable contributions played a pivotal role in Bofoakwa Tano's triumphant return to the elite division, ending a 16-year absence.

Abuu has already joined his new teammates in preparation for the CAF Confederation Cup second round, where Dreams FC will face Kallon FC from Sierra Leone.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more