Dreams FC crash out of MTN FA Cup after extra time heartbreak vs. Bofoakwa Tano

Defending Champions Dreams FC suffered a shock elimination from the MTN FA Cup after bowing out to Bofoakwa Tano 2-1 in an enthralling semi-final encounter.

Dreams, last year's winners, entered the fray as overwhelming favourites but faced stern resistance from the resolute visitors.

Bofoakwa broke the deadlock in the second half, as forward Dacosta Aboagye produced a well-taken finish.

Dreams responded gallantly, restoring parity from the penalty spot courtesy of Emmanuel Agyei's expert conversion.

An intense 90 minutes passed without resolution, necessitating an exhilarating extra time session.

Just moments into the extended period, defender Bright Boakye Kyereh scored, granting Bofoakwa a slender advantage.

Determined not to falter, Bofoakwa weathered a spirited storm from Dreams, safeguarding their precious lead till the final whistle.

Their miraculous victory booked a ticket to the grand finale opposite rising force Nsoatreman, who previously ousted Legon Cities.

Curiously, relegation-haunted Bofoakwa find themselves on course for silverware, offering a tantalizing prospect of African adventure should they emerge victorious in the upcoming final.