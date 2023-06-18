Dreams FC crowned Ghanaian FA Cup champions after beating King Faisal in final

Dreams FC achieved a remarkable feat on Sunday as they clinched their first major trophy by defeating King Faisal in the final of the Ghanaian FA Cup.

The jubilant scenes unfolded after Dreams FC secured a well-deserved 2-0 victory, leaving their opponents devastated as they missed out on the chance to compensate for their demotion from the Ghana Premier League.

The game kicked off with both teams displaying their determination to claim the coveted title. However, it was Aziz Issah of Dreams FC who etched his name into the history books with a stunning solo effort that found the back of the net in the 20th minute. Issah's goal not only gave his team the lead but also set the tone for an exhilarating encounter.

King Faisal, refusing to be disheartened, fought valiantly to level the scoreline as the match progressed. Dreams FC's solid defence and tactical prowess, though, proved to be a formidable obstacle. Despite their best efforts, King Faisal struggled to breach the determined backline of Dreams FC.

This triumph holds even greater significance for Karim Zito's men as it ensures their place as Ghana's representative for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup. Dreams FC will now have the opportunity to compete on the continental stage, representing their country in a prestigious tournament.