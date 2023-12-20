Dreams FC duo John Antwi and Godfred Atuahene named in Ghana's provisional squad for AFCON 2023

Dreams FC duo John Duku Antwi and Godfred Atuahene have been included in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The two players have duly earned their places in the 55-man list that was submitted by head coach Chris Hughton to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which was released on Wednesday.

Antwi, who has previously played for Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC, Ismaily SC, and Pyramids FC, has been instrumental for Dreams in the CAF Confederation Cup this campaign.

The 31-year-old striker has bagged four goals and delivered one assist in 7 appearances in the Confederation Cup so far.

Atuahene, 21, has played a pivotal role in midfield to help the 'Still Believe' outfit in their domestic and continental campaigns this season.

He has scored once in central midfield in 7 appearances in the Confederation Cup and has played 11 matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Hughton is expected to name his final 23-man squad roster for the final tournament next month latest by January 3, 2024, as ordered by CAF.