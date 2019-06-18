Dreams FC elevate assistant Winfred Dorman as new head coach

Dreams FC have promoted former assistant coach Winfred Dormon as the new head coach, the club announced on Tuesday.

Dorman, an ex-captain of Great Olympics, replaces Finnish trainer Joha Pasoja.

He took interim charge of the club's remaining four matches in the just ended Tier I Special Competition and his performance was deemed satisfactory.

Dormon-who holds a CAF Licence B Coaching Certificate, had a short stint with Division One League outfit Proud United.

He was assistant to C K Akonnor for three years prior to their debut qualification to the Ghana Premier League.

Also, he served under Coach Henry Wellington and current youth development manager for Dreams FC, Abdul Karin Zito as deputy manager.