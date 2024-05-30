Dreams FC emerges as third highest passing team in CAF Confederation Cup

Dreams FC made a remarkable impression in the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup, emerging as the third highest passing team in the competition.

Despite being debutants, Abdul Karim Zito's side defied all odds to reach the semi-finals stage, where they were eventually eliminated by Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Throughout the group stages, quarter-finals, and semi-finals, Dreams tallied an impressive 3517 passes, showcasing their impressive ball possession and control.

This feat placed them behind only the eventual champions Zamalek, who accumulated an astonishing 5773 passes and runners-up RS Berkane, who managed 4115 passes.

Dreams' maiden continental campaign was marked by a resilient performance against Zamalek in the semi-finals.

They held the Egyptian giants to a scoreless stalemate in the first leg before suffering a 3-0 defeat at home in the second leg.

Despite the loss, Dreams FC's impressive display earned them recognition as one of the top passing teams in the competition.