Dreams FC ‘extremely confident’ ahead of CAF Confederation Cup clash with Zamalek

Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow expresses strong confidence ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final clash against Zamalek.

The Still Believe boys showcased a defensive masterclass in the first leg, frustrating the Egyptian giants despite their numerous chances.

Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbesi's exceptional performance, with six crucial saves, played a pivotal role in securing a draw.

With the second leg approaching, both teams have an opportunity to secure qualification - Dreams FC requiring a win, while Zamalek can advance with a scoring draw.

Shardow emphasised their confidence in securing victory, stating on Asempa FM, "We are extremely confident that we will win against Zamalek on Sunday. Based on the training and the technical experience of Karim Zito, myself, and the team, we are extremely confident of winning."

He credited the team's training and technical expertise for this belief. The match is set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, with kickoff scheduled for 4 pm local time.