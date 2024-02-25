Dreams FC eye revenge against Club Africain in CAF Confederation Cup

Ghana's Dreams FC will be seeking revenge against Club Africain in their CAF Confederation Cup match on Sunday, after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the first leg.

With Medeama eliminated from the CAF Champions League, Dreams FC carry the nation's continental hopes and can secure qualification with a win over their opponents.

Both teams are currently tied on nine points, and a victory for either side would move them closer to the knockout stage.

However, the home advantage gives Dreams FC an upper hand, and they will be eager to make the most of it.

Dreams FC have shown resilience in their previous matches, beating Rivers United and Academica do Lobito at the Baba Yara Stadium.

They will be looking to continue their winning streak and make Club Africain their third victim.

Club Africain lead the table due to their superior head-to-head record over Dreams FC, but Rivers United are hot on their heels.

A draw between the two teams could be enough for both to qualify, provided Rivers United lose against Academica do Lobito in Angola.

The stakes are high, and Dreams FC know they must give their all to make Ghana proud. A win would not only secure their qualification but also serve as sweet revenge for the earlier defeat.

The match promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams known for their attacking prowess. Dreams FC will rely on their potent attack, which has produced nine goals in four games to overcome Club Africain.

Fans in Kumasi are expected a the stadium in their numbers, cheering on the Ghanaian team and creating an electric atmosphere.

The pressure is on Dreams FC to deliver, and they are ready to rise to the challenge.

Will Dreams FC secure qualification and exact revenge against Club Africain? Only time will tell. One thing is certain; this match will be a thriller that you won't want to miss.