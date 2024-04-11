Dreams FC forward John Antwi confident ahead of CAF Confederation Cup semi-final clash against Zamalek

Dreams FC forward, John Antwi remains confident ahead of the semi-final game in the CAF Confederation Cup against Egyptian giants Zamalek.

The veteran forward spent most of his career in Egypt playing for Al Ahly, Ismailly and Pyramids FC.

Antwi has been in red-hot form for Dreams FC in their maiden African campaign, scoring six goals to propel the Dawu-based club to a historic semi-final berth.

"Honestly they are a very good side with rich experience on the continent, winning 9 titles in all CAF competitions. So it tells you how good they are when it comes to the Confederation Cup. But then we are going to prepare very hard and I’m confident at the end of the second leg we will be victorious," he told CAF Online.

The former Al Ahly star also added that his teammates and the technical team are working hard to ensure to reach the final.

"Well, like I said I know they are a very good side, but I trust my colleagues together with the technical team that we are going to prepare very well just like we have done for all the games and come out victorious," he said.

Dreams will travel to Egypt for the first leg of the semi-final game on the weekend of April 18 to 20.