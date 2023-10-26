Dreams FC forward John Antwi open to Black Stars call-up

Dreams FC striker, John Antwi has revealed his readiness to make an appearance for the senior national team whenever he is presented with the opportunity.

The striker since returning to The Theatre of Dreams has proven he still has some goal scoring in him by helping Dreams reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Due to his goal-scoring exploits, Antwi earned call-ups to the Black Stars in 2017 and 2020 for World Cup and AFCON qualifiers respectively, winning two senior team caps. The 31-year-old has disclosed he is ever ready to represent the country again.

Antwi said: “I will leave that to the technical team. They are monitoring every player around the world and if they deem it fit that I am qualified and fit to join the team and they give me a call-up, why not. I am ever ready to join the team.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante