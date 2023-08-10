Dreams FC gain Sports Minister’s support ahead of CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Ahead of their inaugural journey into the CAF Confederations Cup, Dreams FC, the triumphant victors of the MTN FA Cup, paid a visit to Mustapha Ussif, the Youth and Sports Minister, as they gear up for their Africa campaign.

The Ghana Premier League side secured their spot in the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup after a hard-fought victory in the MTN FA Cup.

With high hopes and an air of excitement, Dreams FC officials and players joined the meeting on August 10, proudly bearing the recently won trophy.

General Manager Ameenu Shardow spoke on behalf of the team, expressing their commitment to elevating their squad and making their nation proud on the continental stage.

Shardow emphasised, “We have made all the efforts to prepare the team well for this challenge. The technical and playing body have been boosted with some quality additions and we’re confident we will do well."

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, conveyed the government's full backing and encouragement to the team during the meeting. He issued a motivating call to the players and officials, urging them to deliver an exceptional performance that would change Ghana's recent underwhelming record in African club competitions.

“As a representative of the nation, it is our expectation that you put up a very good show," Minister Ussif stated. "Ghana’s performance in African club competitions in recent times have not been inspiring and it’s our hope that Dreams FC changes this narrative this season. We will do our best to offer all the support required to help you perform well."

In anticipation of their CAF Confederation Cup debut, Dreams FC are intensifying their preparations. They are set to face Milo Stars, a Guinean side, in the preliminary round of the competition.

The first leg of the encounter will be held at the General Lansana Conte Stadium on Saturday, August 19, while the return leg will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on August 25.