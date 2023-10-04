Dreams FC gained valuable insights from CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stages - Karim Zito

Dreams FC Karim Zito has stated that they have learned important lessons from their first few CAF Confederation Cup games.

The Ghana FA Cup champions recently faced off against Milo FC in the preliminary games of the CAF Confederations Cup campaign, and despite a challenging first leg, they managed to secure a 3-2 aggregate scoreline to advance to the next round.

In the second round of the preliminary games, Dreams FC were paired against Sierra Leonean side FC Kallon and again clinched a 3-2 aggregate scoreline, securing their spot in the group stage for the first time in their history.

In light of these achievements, Coach Karim Zito has emphasised that the team has gained valuable lessons from the qualifying matches. He has expressed their commitment to making a significant impact in the group stage through dedicated training and the right attitude.

“Now in terms of experience, I may say, the two or four matches that we played in the qualifiers have also helped us to see the pros and cons of how the group stage is being played," he told Accra-based Radio Gold.

“So for now I know it will be very difficult because when you look at the standard of the play from the knockout stage to this group stage, there are a lot of differences.

“But with good attitude and good training, we will also go there and make a meaningful impact," he added.

In the meantime, Dreams FC will know their group-stage opponents on Friday, October 6th.