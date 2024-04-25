Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shadow hails GFA's support for Africa campaign

General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shadow has lauded the Ghana Football Association for their support to the club during their African adventure.

The Dawu-based club are a game away from reaching a historic CAF Confederation Cup final as they prepare to host Egyptian giants Zamalek SC.

Dreams travelled to Cairo to secure a valuable goalless draw and a win of any sort will see them through to the final.

Throughout their journey in the competition, the GFA has been very supportive, ensuring the FA Cup winner makes a significant impact on the continent.

According to Shadow, the club will in due time disclose the FA's support to the public.

“I will use this opportunity to thank the Ghana Football Association for their support. Truth be told, the FA has been very supportive. At the end of the campaign, we will hold a conference to give details of the support we received particularly from the FA," he said on Happy FM.

Dreams FC will face Zamalek on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.