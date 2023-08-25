Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow confident ahead of CAF Confederation Cup clash against Milo FC

Dreams FC's General Manager Ameenu Shardow, has expressed optimism ahead of his team's second leg against Milo de Kankan in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup competition in Conakry, Guinea, the Ghana FA Cup champions managed a 1-1 draw with their opponents setting up an exciting reverse fixture at the Acra Sports Stadium which comes of on Sunday.

He claimed that the Ghana FA Cup champions are adamant about moving on to the second round of the competition stating their zeal to avoid mistakes and eventually qualify for the next stage.

Speaking to Onua Sports ahead of to the match, Ameenu Shardow predicted that Dreams FC will bring Milo FC to its knees in Ghana thanks to the wealth of quality at their disposal and the competent guidance of coach Karim Zito.

The Still Believe boys have promised the team nothing but a result that will advance them to the next round, according to the Black Stars Team Manager.

“Dreams FC will ensure Ghana gets its slot back by at least reaching the group stage of the competition. Our players have assured us they will do the needful, so we will plead with Ghanaians to come in their numbers to support us at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday,” he said.