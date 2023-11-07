Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow pledges to build on victory over Kotoko

Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow has expressed his determination to build on their recent victory over Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League clash held in Kumasi.

The Dawu-based club shocked the Porcupine Warriors, with Abdul Aziz Issah's stunning goal securing the much-needed victory and pushing Dreams FC back into the winning column.

Prior to the game, Dreams FC had suffered consecutive losses and found themselves in a challenging position, near the relegation zone. However, their triumph against Kotoko catapulted them to the 10th position in the league standings.

Shardow emphasised the importance of this victory, stating, "Our position on the league standings wasn’t the best; it didn’t depict the quality of our team, so we needed to show our quality against Kotoko to secure the necessary result. And, God being so good, we were able to get the result we wanted and also played good football."

Looking ahead, Shardow stressed the need to capitalise on this win and continue their fight to improve their league standing. He added, "Now, we have to build upon this win and fight ahead."

Dreams FC are scheduled to face Great Olympics in their next league game this weekend, and they will be hoping to maintain the positive momentum gained from their victory over Kotoko.