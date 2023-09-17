Dreams FC General Manager expresses concerns over Ghana stadiums' condition for caf competitions

Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow has expressed concerns about the current state of stadiums in Ghana, suggesting that none would meet the criteria for hosting a semi-final game in the CAF Inter-club competition this season.

His worries stem from the deteriorating condition of the Accra Sports Stadium, which serves as Dreams FC's home venue in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium has come under scrutiny due to poor maintenance efforts by the National Sports Authority, particularly following the Ghana vs. Liberia international friendly on September 12.

In his dual role as General Manager of Dreams FC and team manager for the Black Stars, Shardow has highlighted reservations about the condition of various stadiums in Ghana, including the Accra Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Sports Stadium, and the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

He stated, "Currently, there is no stadium in the country that will be able to host any CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup match as it stands now. We are all in the country, and we know what is going on."

Despite these concerns, Dreams FC managed to secure a 2-1 victory over Sierra Leonean side FC Kallon in the first leg of their playoff tie and will go into the second leg in Sierra Leone feeling confident of completing the job and qualifying for the group stage.