Dreams FC GM Ameenu Shardow highlights challenges faced in remarkable CAF Confederation Cup Journey

Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow has shared insights into the team's journey in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Their campaign concluded with a 3-0 defeat to Egyptian giants Zamalek in the semi-final match last Sunday.

Despite the disappointment of the defeat, Dreams FC's achievement is commendable, marking the first time in two decades that a Ghanaian team has reached the semi-finals of the tournament. Their historic journey has been a source of pride for the club and Ghanaian football as a whole.

Shardow disclosed that the team encountered various distractions leading up to their semi-final clash against Zamalek, which impacted the players' mental preparation.

While acknowledging the excitement surrounding Dreams FC's success, Shardow emphasised that certain distractions, including increased attention and support from fans, as well as inadequate support from corporate entities in terms of sponsorship, affected the team's focus.

"Everyone wanted to get involved with our success story. People wanted to visit us, want to do some donations and so on.

"Everyone was excited, it is positive. Ghanaians were overjoyed about the prospect of we reaching the final of the CAF Confed Cup.

"With hindsight, from the Management point of view, we could have structured well so it doesn’t take a toll on the players.

"Another problem is that, some authorities and corporate entities did not support us really well especially at the crucial point.

"A day before the game, the Stadium was left unkempt and that does not help the team."

Shardow pointed out that despite the positive aspects of heightened enthusiasm from fans, the team could have benefited from better management of external factors to maintain players' concentration.

Looking forward, Dreams FC still have an opportunity to make a return to the competition by winning this season's FA Cup. Their upcoming match against Soccer Intellectuals on Thursday carries significant importance, as a victory could secure them a spot in the semifinals of the tournament.