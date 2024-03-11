Dreams FC GM Ameenu Shardow: Joseph Esso will be a great addition to our squad

Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow has welcomed the return of Joseph Esso, believing the experienced forward can reprise his role as a key contributor to the team.

Esso previously played for Dreams FC during the 2020/2021 season, scoring 11 goals and making a significant impact.

He then transferred to MC Algiers in Algeria, but struggled to replicate his form and ultimately returned to Dreams FC.

Shardow expressed confidence in Esso's abilities, highlighting his familiarity with the team and his potential to positively influence their performance.

"Joseph made a great impact on the team during his time here," Shardow said.

"He is a player we know very well and we believe strongly he’ll be another great addition to the squad in achieving our targets."

Esso's return comes at a crucial moment for Dreams FC, as they seek to maintain their momentum in the CAF Confederation Cup and defend their title in the Ghanaian FA Cup.

They are also in contention for the league championship, currently trailing the leaders by 10 points with two games remaining.

With his experience and proven track record, Esso could prove to be a valuable asset for Dreams FC as they push for success on multiple fronts.