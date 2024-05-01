Dreams FC GM: Semi-final run showcases Ghanaian club potential in CAF competitions

Dreams FC's General Manager, Ameenu Shardow, sees their run to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup as evidence of Ghanaian clubs' ability to succeed in continental competitions.

In their debut appearance, Dreams FC made it to the final four before being defeated 3-0 by Egyptian giants Zamalek.

They were the first Ghanaian team to reach the semifinals since Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko did so in 2004.

Shardow acknowledged the difficulties faced during the campaign, including issues with registration and participation, but expressed appreciation towards the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for their support.

"The campaign was stressful, right from our registration to our participation in the competition, but the Ghana FA came through for us, and for that, we are immensely grateful," Shardow is quoted by ghanafa.org to have said.

He emphasised how far they had come in the competition, stating, "What we have done in this campaign is a big statement that Ghanaian football has a lot to offer. This shows that a Ghanaian club can win a trophy in the CAF-organized competitions soon."

Should Dreams FC emerge victorious in this year's FA Cup, they would secure another opportunity to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The next step for them is facing off against Soccer Intellectuals on Thursday to earn a spot in the semifinals.