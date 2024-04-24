Dreams FC goalkeepers' coach Sani Mohammed charged by GFA

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken action against Dreams FC goalkeepers' coach Sani Mohammed for his post-match comments following their recent defeat to Berekum Chelsea.

In the highly contested matchday 25 fixture, Berekum Chelsea emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter, securing a narrow 3-2 win over Dreams FC at the Golden City Park on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The GFA Regulatory Actions issued an official statement, revealing that Sani Mohammed has been charged with a breach of Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019.

The charge pertains to his post-match commentary on the match officials, which is alleged to constitute misconduct that brings the game into disrepute.

Sani Mohammed has until Friday, April 26, 2024, to respond to the charges laid against him.

Amidst these disciplinary proceedings, Dreams FC remain focused on their upcoming second-leg clash in the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup against Zamalek.

Following a draw in the first leg, Dreams FC will host the Egyptian giants at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, as they aim to secure a spot in the final of the prestigious tournament.