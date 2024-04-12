Dreams FC has spent over $400,000 on CAF Confederations Cup journey, says GM Ameenu Shardow

Ameenu Shardow, the General Manager of Dreams FC has revealed that the club has expended an impressive sum of over $400,000 in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Dreams FC's remarkable journey in the CAF Confederations Cup has not only been a testament to their on-field prowess but also to their significant financial investment.

In an interview with Joy News, Shardow shed light on the financial challenges faced by the club due to the demanding nature of the competition.

He elaborated on the various expenses incurred, including flight tickets for match officials, referees, assistants, media officers, coordinators, and security personnel.

“We have spent way beyond $400,000. Do you know how much it costs to host a match? Now you must first purchase tickets for all officials who attend the match: the referees and his assistants, the match commissioner, if there are VAR officials, the media officer, the general coordinator and the security officer. These are all people you must cater for in terms of flight, and you know how much an average ticket costs” Shardow disclosed in an interview with Joy News.

He acknowledged that while there are still additional expenses, particularly for their upcoming match in Cairo, the club is prepared to navigate through these financial challenges.

Dreams FC's historic run in the CAF Confederations Cup has been nothing short of remarkable. Advancing to the semi-finals for the first time in the club's history, they have made Ghana proud.

Their upcoming semi-final clash against Zamalek presents another opportunity for them to showcase their talent on the continental stage.

With the first leg scheduled for April 21 and the second leg on April 28, Dreams FC continue to defy expectations and inspire football enthusiasts across Ghana.