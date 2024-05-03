Dreams FC have nullified the perception of Ghana football decline - Bibiani Goldstars chief

Kwasi Adu, the Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Goldstars, has stated that Dreams FC's remarkable performance in the CAF Champions League have shattered the prevailing belief that Ghanaian football is on a downward spiral.

Dreams FC's journey in the CAF Confederation Cup saw them defy expectations by reaching the semifinals in their maiden appearance in the competition. Despite a valiant effort, their dreams of making history were dashed after a disappointing defeat to Zamalek.

The Ghana FA Cup holders had shown promise after holding the Egyptian powerhouse to a goalless draw in the first leg. However, a 3-0 defeat in the return leg brought an end to their aspirations of reaching the finals

Adu emphatically stated that Dreams FC's impressive run in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup has served as a testament to the competitiveness and resilience of Ghanaian football, contrary to popular perception.

He emphasized that the success of smaller clubs like Dreams FC in continental competitions showcases the depth and quality of talent present in Ghana's domestic leagues.

“The smaller clubs are also getting good materials to compete with the giants. Dreams FC has nullified the perception that Ghana football is sinking. Before the Africa campaign, some football fanatics and to a larger extent, the media thought they were going to just add up to the numbers but they’ve proved them wrong. Dreams FC’s performance in Africa this season should tell everyone that our game is not sinking as purported to be” he said.

The Still Believe lads are aiming to make it to another campaign as they have reached the FA Cup semi-finals once more aiming to defend the title.