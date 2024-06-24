GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Dreams FC have shown us it is possible – Nsoatreman FC GM ahead of African campaign

Published on: 24 June 2024
Nsoatreman

Nsoatreman FC General Manager, Eric Alagidede, claims they will draw inspiration from Dreams FC ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup debut.

Dreams FC reached the semi-finals in their debut campaign, and Nsoatreman believes they can replicate this success next season.

Nsoatreman earned their spot in the Confederation Cup after winning the MTN FA Cup for the first time on Sunday.

The team triumphed over Bofoakwa Tano, winning 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the final held at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

"It’s a great feeling winning the FA Cup. I’m short of words. God has been good. Africa is not a big deal. We are ready. Dreams FC have shown us that it is possible and I think we will do our best to represent Ghana and the nation well," Alagidede said.

Nsoatreman FC will receive GHC180,000 as the winners of this year’s FA Cup campaign.

