GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Dreams FC held by Great Olympics in friendly

Published on: 02 December 2019

Dreams FC were held by fellow Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics in a friendly on Sunday at the Nii Amoah Okramansa Park in Amrahia. 

Great Olympics shot into a first half lead through striker Ofotsu Eric, who took advantage of a misplaced pass to net the opener.

However, the Still Believe lads returned from the break reinvigorated to battle hard for the leveler.

Striker Richard Addae scored a brilliant goal to ensure the game ended 1-1 in a pulsating encounter.

Both sides are preparing for the start of the new season which will be commencing later this month.

Great Olympics have been active in the off-season, signing veterans Godfred Saka and Emmanuel Clottey.

The Ghana Premier League starts on December 28, 2019.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments