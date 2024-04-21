Dreams FC hold Zamalek in Cairo in spirited CAF Confederation Cup display

Dreams FC showcased a spirited performance as they held former champions Zamalek to a draw in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup tie on Sunday in Cairo.

Displaying immense bravery, Dreams FC's players put their bodies on the line to frustrate the Egyptian giants, leaving the Cairo International Stadium with a result they can be proud of.

Despite facing the intimidating atmosphere created by the Zamalek fans, coach Abdul Karim Zito's boys remained undaunted.

In a defensive masterclass, Dreams FC limited Zamalek to just six shots on target out of their 25 goal attempts, highlighting their resilience and determination.

Notably, Zamalek's late surge was thwarted by a series of blocks and a stroke of luck as they hit the post during a goal-mouth scramble.

Although Dreams FC created few scoring opportunities, their defensive solidity was complemented by a crucial long-range free kick from Abdul Aziz Issah, which represented their sole shot on target.

The jubilant scenes at full-time reflected Dreams FC's satisfaction with their performance, as players celebrated with each other and their supporters in the stadium.

However, despite the positive outcome, they remain focused on the task ahead, aware that complacency could prove costly in the second leg.

With a place in the final at stake, Dreams FC understand the importance of maintaining their unbeaten record in the competition at the Baba Yara Stadium.

A victory in Kumasi would be a remarkable achievement for the club, particularly considering it would mark their debut appearance in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.