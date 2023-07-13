Dreams FC, King Faisal get $18,000 each from FIFA World Cup cash

Dreams FC and King Faisal will receive $18,250.72 each as benefits from the FIFA Club Benefits Programme due to their players' inclusion in the 2022 World Cup which was held in Qatar.

Dreams FC will get the amount due to Fatawu Issahaku's short stint at the club during the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, which saw his contribution earn him call-ups for the Word Cup qualifiers. Meanwhile his then-mother club, Steadfast will also receive $109,504.72.

Ibrahim Danlad on the other hand is the reason King Faisal gets to benefit because of his loan spell with the club which now find themselves relegated from the Ghanaian top flight.

In all, five clubs in Ghana benefitted from the program with the two giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko receiving the highest amount, $219,008.70 and $200,757.97 respectively by virtue of the inclusion of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Ibrahim Danlad.

While King Faisal could be boosted by the amount to revive themselves and rebound to the Ghana Premier League, Dreams FC could be happier as it lessens the financial burden on them as they prepare for the CAF Confederations Cup after winning the Ghana FA Cup in a final in which they beat King Faisal to the title.

The FIFA Club Benefits Programme is an effort aimed to recognize the contributions of football clubs during World Cup seasons.

The cash will be transferred to the Ghana Football Association, which will subsequently distribute them to the appropriate beneficiary clubs.