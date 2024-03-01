Dreams FC land in Nigeria for crucial CAF Confederation Cup clash with Rivers United

Dreams FC have touched down in Nigeria, geared up for a crucial showdown against Rivers United in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Ghanaian club's recent triumph over Club Africain, securing the top spot in Group C, has elevated expectations for their progression to the quarter-finals.

The victory propelled them to the summit of Group C with 12 points. However, the group remains fiercely competitive, with Rivers United and Club Africain still in contention for a spot in the knockout stage. Dreams FC must secure at least a draw in Nigeria to solidify their qualification.

Coach Zito's strategic approach and the team's resilience have been instrumental in their success so far, instilling confidence in Dreams FC's ability to navigate through the challenges in the Confederation Cup.

The upcoming clash against Rivers United promises intense competition, and Dreams FC are determined to capitalise on their recent triumph to advance further in the tournament.

Having won four out of five group games, including a decisive victory over Rivers United in Kumasi, Dreams FC enter the match with a positive track record. With a draw enough to secure progression, the Ghanaian side is also keeping an eye on the Academica do Lobito vs. Club Africain match, which could influence their fate in the competition.

The stage is set for an enthralling encounter in Nigeria, as Dreams FC seek to make history and continue their journey towards continental glory.