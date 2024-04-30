Dreams FC laud Ghana FA support amid stunning CAF Confederation Cup run

Dreams FC called on Tuesday called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to express appreciation after their historic CAF Confederation Cup campaign, which saw them reach the semi-finals, surpassing all expectations.

Their journey concluded with a 3-0 loss to Egyptian giants Zamalek in the second leg of the semi-final tie, following a goalless draw in the first leg.

Ameenu Shardow, Dreams FC's General Manager, promptly extended gratitude towards the GFA, praising their unwavering support, both financially and logistically.

He emphasised the pivotal role played by the FA's provision of personnel and logistical assistance in bolstering Dreams FC's continental efforts.

Shardow highlighted the inspirational nature of their campaign, stating, "The campaign was stressful right from our registration to our participation in the competition, but the FA came through for us; and for that, we are immensely grateful." He added, "This shows that a Ghanaian club can win a trophy in the CAF-organized competitions soon."

GFA President Kurt Okraku joined in congratulating Dreams FC for their remarkable achievement in reaching the semi-finals, commending the club for their resilience and contribution to Ghanaian football's stature on the continental stage.

Okraku also acknowledged the collective success of Ghanaian clubs in CAF competitions, applauding both Dreams FC and Medeama SC for securing group stage qualifications.

He stressed the FA's commitment to supporting clubs financially and logistically, noting, "The FA will continue to offer our support both financially and logistically to all."

Okraku also highlighted specific assistance provided to Dreams FC, including fueling generators at the stadium for evening games.