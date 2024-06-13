Dreams FC lodge protest against RTU for fielding unqualified players

Dreams FC have formally lodged a protest against Real Tamale United (RTU) following their Ghana Premier League match on Wednesday in Dawu.

The protest, filed on Thursday at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), asserts that RTU fielded unqualified players.

The protest stems from verbal objections raised by Dreams FC's club captain and team manager before kickoff, who expressed doubts about the identities of the RTU players during the inspection.

These objections were duly noted and recorded by the match officials before the game commenced.

Dreams FC have stated they will refrain from making any further comments on the matter, as it is now under the jurisdiction of the GFA's relevant judicial body.

Earlier the GFA Disciplinary Committee charged Real Tamale United and initiated an investigation into the incident, which has cast a shadow over this season's competition, with the league set to conclude this weekend.

The GFA’s statement reads: "Real Tamale United have been charged with a breach of Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, following their Ghana Premier League game against Dreams FC. It is alleged that the Club intentionally deceived the match officials during the said game by using unregistered players to impersonate officially registered players of their club, which constitutes misconduct that brings the name of the game into disrepute."

This scandal emerged after RTU’s first-team players boycotted the match due to six months of unpaid salaries, forcing the club to allegedly use players from Division Two side Galaxy FC and another unnamed team. The match, which ended in a staggering 8-1 defeat for RTU, has now been overshadowed by these serious allegations.

The repercussions of this misconduct could be severe, with potential penalties including a lifetime ban for the club, which would have a significant impact on their future in Ghanaian football. This incident has also cast a shadow over the Ghana Premier League, drawing widespread criticism and affecting the league’s reputation.